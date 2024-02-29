Brittney Bush Bollay presumptive winner of King Conservation District board position

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Brittney Bush Bollay
The 2024 KCD Board Election results are in. KCD’s 2024 Board Election wrapped up Tuesday, February 13 at 8:00pm. Final results have been tallied by King County Elections.

With 10,924 ballots counted, the incumbent Brittney Bush Bollay is the presumptive winner with 46.10% of the vote. Conservation district board elections aren’t final until certified by the Washington State Conservation Commission. The commission will review the election results and certify it at an upcoming meeting.

King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that do not participate in the district).

Two of KCD’s Board Seats are appointed by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Seat #4 is up for appointment in 2024. The window for applications for the appointed seat is January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024. 

If you are interested in applying for the appointed position, the information is here.


