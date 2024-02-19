"Searching for Mysterious Stellar Eclipses in the Milky Way" lecture at the UW Planetarium Wednesday February 21, 2024

The speaker this month is Anastasios "Andy" Tzanidakis, who will be giving a special talk on "Searching for Mysterious Stellar Eclipses in the Milky Way".

About Andy's Talk: The advent of modern all-sky observatories and surveys has led to a revolution in the way we classify different types of variables in the Milky Way. Andy will discuss the discovery of Gaia17bpp, an unusual star that currently holds the record for the longest recorded stellar eclipse. He will also be sharing some exciting research that is being conducted at DiRAC Institute to search for other anomalous stars.



