Author Voices: Thulani Davis





Honored with the 2023 Museum of African American History Stone Book Award, this book reveals how the political organizations and networks that slavery survivors formed during Reconstruction laid the foundation for the first mass Black political movement for equal citizenship in the United States.



Joining her in this conversation from Tagney Jones Hall: The Opera Center, will be Bianca Dang, Assistant Professor of History at the University of Washington.



Thulani Davis also wrote “My Confederate Kinfolk,” “1959,” “Maker of Saints” and “Playing the Changes.”



Saturday, February 24, 2024 online and free 1-2pmJoin online for a discussion with Thulani Davis, librettist of “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” as she discusses her recent book “The Emancipation Circuit.”