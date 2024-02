Aerial photo featuring Overlook Walk’s signature hourglass shape, as seen from above. This is part of the massive construction project to rebuild the Seattle waterfront after the viaduct was removed. This is part of the massive construction project to rebuild the Seattle waterfront after the viaduct was removed.





In addition, entire city blocks have been rebuilt. I tried to find the Greyhound bus station and the Gethsemane Lutheran church on Google maps. The bus station is gone and the church has been completely rebuilt.





If I ever get downtown again, I'll need a tour guide.





---Diane Hettrick