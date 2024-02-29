Farivar's bill to eliminate statute of limitations for those who sexually abuse children passes House, Senate

“This will fundamentally change the way Washington state handles childhood sexual abuse and force entities to come to terms with reality. The clock can no longer be run out and those who perpetrate the abuse, as well as those who allow it to happen, will be identified and held accountable.” added Farivar.

House Bill 1618’s vote from the Senate marks a pivotal moment in prioritizing justice and recovery for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. It now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle (46th Legislative District), represents northeast Seattle. She is the Vice Chair of the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee, and a member of the Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry and Capital Budget committees.