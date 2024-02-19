For the Birds: The spiderwebs were deliberate
Monday, February 19, 2024
Remember the charming photos of a hummingbird picking spiderwebs out of her toes?
We thought she had accidentally flown through a web.
|Offended hummingbird. Photo by Jan Hansen
She was a little offended at the assumption.
According to For the Birds columnist Christine Southwick this is a female Anna's Hummingbird, who is in the process of building her nest!
Anna’s Hummingbirds nest starting as early as late December, although as cold as it was I suspect most waited until about now.The females build a nest for their two small eggs using spider webbing to bind it together and to allow the nest to expand as the nestlings grow.The whole nest is only about 1 1/2 inches across.Keep your feeders clean and active and you should see some juveniles in about a month.
