New Vision House Executive Director to continue legacy of impact

RENTON, WA, February 16, 2024 – Vision House, a place of hope for unsheltered families in need of housing and support services, announces a transition in leadership.





After more than two decades of dedicated service, Melissa Gehrig is stepping down as the organization’s Executive Director. We honor Melissa’s transformative impact and celebrate her well-earned retirement.





Derek brings a background in journalism, public relations, local and international nonprofit management, and years of service on the Vision House board, including two years as board president from 2020-2022, navigating the complexities of COVID.





Derek comes to us from World Vision, where he was responsible for the marketing of new initiatives across the United States. Previously Derek served as an executive leader at CRISTA Ministries.





In 2021 Vision House built a second building at Jacob's Well in Shoreline

Photo by Mike Remarcke

With Melissa’s leadership came growth and depth in the scope of services provided at Vision House.



Under her guidance, two Diversion Centers were opened, with a third slated to open later this year. These centers provide early intervention for families in crisis, helping families navigate through their current crisis and identify housing options based on their own resources.







Reflecting on the leadership transition, Melissa Gehrig shares “I am so proud to have stewarded the growth of a model that works to end family homelessness. What an honor it has been to work with a dedicated staff passionate about believing in the potential of all people.”

Derek echoes this sentiment: "It's an honor to follow Melissa as she and the Vision House team and donors have expanded this ministry. Moreover, the completion of an additional apartment complex has increased the capacity to house families in Vision House's transitional housing program, bringing the total number of apartments to 44.

"It’s my goal to fight for the thousands of other families in the Seattle metro area who need help whom we haven’t yet reached. The need is great, and we have a proven program model to equip families toward sustained housing and health.”

The year 2023 stands as a testament to the impact of Vision House, with services reaching 546 families. With support from Vision House, 57 families secured permanent housing in 2023, 19 families achieved new employment, and 37 residents received counseling from onsite Licensed Mental Health Counselors.



is a nonprofit organization with transitional housing, childcare, supportive services and donated goods, helping families with children break the cycle of homelessness. Vision House built and manages Jacob's Well in Shoreline.





Vision House welcomes Derek Sciba as our new Executive Director.