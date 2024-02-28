March 2024 author events at Third Place Books

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Third Place Books 
Lake Forest Park
March 2024 EVENTS
 
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
 
() – denotes ticketed event
() – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
 
 
Saturday, March 2 at 12pm PST (Virtual)
Rebecca Gisler and Jordan Stump with Stephen Sparks
About Uncle

Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Jeff Ayers with Robert Dugoni
Leave No Trace: A National Parks Thriller by A.J. Landau
 
Monday, March 11 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Holly Black
The Prisoner's Throne
*TICKETS REQUIRED*
 
Tuesday, March 19 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Seanan McGuire
Aftermarket Afterlife
 
Monday, March 25 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tarryn Fisher with Colleen Hoover
Good Half Gone: A Thriller
*TICKETS REQUIRED*
 
Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ross McMeekin 
Below the Falls: Stories

(206) 366-3333

Third Place Books Lake Forest Park
17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101 Map
Lake Forest Park WA 98155

Hours: Current limited hours: 9am to 9pm, 7 days a week 


Posted by DKH at 12:18 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  