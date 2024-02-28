March 2024 author events at Third Place Books
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Lake Forest Park
March 2024 EVENTS
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
Saturday, March 2 at 12pm PST (Virtual)
Rebecca Gisler and Jordan Stump with Stephen Sparks
About Uncle
Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Jeff Ayers with Robert Dugoni
Leave No Trace: A National Parks Thriller by A.J. Landau
★Monday, March 11 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Holly Black
The Prisoner's Throne
*TICKETS REQUIRED*
Tuesday, March 19 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Seanan McGuire
Aftermarket Afterlife
★Monday, March 25 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tarryn Fisher with Colleen Hoover
Good Half Gone: A Thriller
*TICKETS REQUIRED*
Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ross McMeekin
Below the Falls: Stories
