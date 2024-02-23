Save the Date June 15, 2024, for the next LFP Garden Tour

There are certain events in the town of Lake Forest Park that signal a special time of year. The Lake Forest Park Secret Garden Tour and Market is the anticipatory sign of Spring!





The “garden sleuths” from the Garden Club have a long history of finding amazing local gardens. This year is no different.





Snowdrop The tour is a collaboration among the Garden Club, Shorelake Arts, Third Place Commons and the Stewardship Foundation.





Proceeds from the sale of tickets support these organizations and provide public art for Lake Forest Park.







The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market started in 2003.