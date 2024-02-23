Save the Date June 15, 2024, for the next LFP Garden Tour
Friday, February 23, 2024
Save the Date, as this year’s LFP Secret Garden and Market is on Saturday, June 15, 2024
The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market started in 2003.
The “garden sleuths” from the Garden Club have a long history of finding amazing local gardens. This year is no different.
|Snowdrop
Proceeds from the sale of tickets support these organizations and provide public art for Lake Forest Park.
