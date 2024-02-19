Congresswoman Jayapal announces a new student debt reduction initiative
Monday, February 19, 2024
|Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-7th congressional district
My Congressional Progressive Caucus colleagues and I have made student debt cancellation a priority.
I cheered when President Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $20k in student loan debt for 43 million people and, after the Supreme Court struck it down, was quick to call for the President to use all other powers he has to get Washington's 7th district the relief our neighbors desperately need.
The President has continually taken those actions — including just canceling $5 billion in loans for teachers, nurses, and firefighters — and recently announced a major new initiative.
That’s right — your loan balance could go down to zero. For many others, monthly payments will be drastically reduced.
Starting this month, if you took out less than $12,000 in loans and have been in repayment for 10 years, ALL of your debt will be canceled.
To get that relief and other ways to bring down your monthly loan payments, you need to be enrolled in the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan.
This is the same plan that ensures no borrower who makes less than $15 an hour will have to make any student loan payments. It will also make sure that interest doesn't pile up and increase your debt amount, and that your spouse's income can't be used to drive up your payment amount.
Sign up for the SAVE Plan today so you get this relief before your next payment is due.
Rep. Jayapal represents the 7th Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Contact her offices here. The district encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
