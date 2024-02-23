Head Painting class Fridays at Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park

Friday, February 23, 2024

Brenno Kenji will teach classes in Head Painting on Fridays from 6 - 9:30;m at Red Sky Gallery in Town Center Mall, 17171 NE Bothell Way, Lake Forest Park WA 98155. The Gallery is on the upper level.

In this class we will learn how to paint the human head in oils using an "alla prima" approach. It is an approach that follows in the steps of masters such as Frans Hals, Velazquez, Sargent, and Sorolla in its immediacy and expressive potential. 

Painting from live models, and grounded on an understanding of the structural planes of the head and their dynamic relationship to color and value, we will learn how to paint portraits that are structurally solid yet painterly, loose, and expressive.

Register at: www.redskygalleries.com under classes.


