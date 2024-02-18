Shoreline Council funds $393M for Bus, Bike and Sidewalk projects with new development fees

New TIF funds could pay for sidewalks and bike lanes on this high-traffic and pedestrian section of 10th Ave NE in North City. Photo by Oliver Moffat

But, in 2023, Washington State passed legislation ( SB 5452 ) allowing cities to spend impact fee revenue to fund bicycle and pedestrian improvements. And now, for the first time, Shoreline will be using TIF revenue to fund improvements for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders.





Project map

At the Monday, February 12, meeting the Shoreline city council unanimously voted to fund $393,634,986 for nineteen transportation improvement projects with revised fees on new developments.

Funding for the 148th non-motorized bridge crossing of Interstate 5

Fund the 175th corridor improvement project including sidewalks and bike lanes

Improve the Dayton & Carlyle Hall intersection near Shoreline College

Install a roundabout at 1st & 155th by Twin Ponds park and at 25th & 150th near Shorecrest

Build a shared use mobility hub at Aurora & 185th

And miles of bus, bike and sidewalk improvements on 200th, 185th, Richmond Beach Rd, 15th Ave NE, 10th Ave NE, Ashworth, Fremont and Linden Aves

Designated high activity areas in Shoreline

The new TIF rates provide a 15% discount to encourage new development in neighborhoods the city calls “High Activity Areas” (HAA). These HAA neighborhoods are expected to have more walking, biking and transit use with fewer people driving cars alone.



The HAA includes the 145th and 185th station subareas, the Aurora corridor and parts of the North City business district.



According to a map from the city, the HAA does not include high density, mixed use areas in the northeast Ballinger neighborhood or the southeast Briarcrest neighborhood. Also not included in the HAA is the high density, mixed use area along Richmond Beach Road know as the



The council received no comments from Shoreline residents. But developers had something to say.



A representative from the developers building an The new TIF rates provide a 15% discount to encourage new development in neighborhoods the city calls “High Activity Areas” (HAA). These HAA neighborhoods are expected to have more walking, biking and transit use with fewer people driving cars alone.The HAA includes the 145th and 185th station subareas, the Aurora corridor and parts of the North City business district.According to a map from the city, the HAA does not include high density, mixed use areas in the northeast Ballinger neighborhood or the southeast Briarcrest neighborhood. Also not included in the HAA is the high density, mixed use area along Richmond Beach Road know as the 4-Corners neighborhood.The council received no comments from Shoreline residents. But developers had something to say.A representative from the developers building an assisted living facility on Richmond Beach Road in the 4-Corners neighborhood provided written comments in support of lowering transportation impact fees for senior housing.





According to written comments from Áegis Living , Assisted Living contributes very little to traffic because residents rarely own cars and therefore traffic impact fees should be calculated based on traffic from staff and visitors not the number of residents.









The council rejected an amendment from Councilmember John Ramsdell that would have exempted small Adult Family homes from transportation fees. In written comments , a representative from the developers building the 1,358-unit Shoreline Place said they support lowering fees for senior housing as long as the costs don’t increase fees for multifamily developments.The council rejected an amendment from Councilmember John Ramsdell that would have exempted small Adult Family homes from transportation fees.





Ramsdell noted there are 150 adult family homes in Shoreline that typically have fewer than six residents and he would like to see transportation impact fees waived when a single family home is converted to an Adult Family home.





Ramsdell has proposed the exemption at previous council meetings and the council voted the amendment down then too. However, the council directed city staff to study the proposal and come back with a formal amendment for the council to review and vote on at a later time.



The city collects Transportation Impact Fees (TIF) when new development occurs and is the primary source of revenue for transportation projects. Rates are set based on the impact new development is expected to have. For example, a new 24-hour convenience store will have a higher transportation impact than a new Nursing Home and therefore will pay a higher TIF rate.



The new TIF rates will take effect March 15, 2024.







Sidewalks are expensive.Until recently the city wasn’t allowed to pay for sidewalk improvements using its top funding source for roads: Transportation Impact Fees (TIF).