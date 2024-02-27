Photo: Snowfall Monday

Photo by Ken Berkun near Grace Cole Park in LFP



First it was graupel - tiny ice balls. Then it went to clouds of light snow tumbling in the winds. Then it looked like real snow. Finally it turned to rain.





None of the white stuff on the ground lasted very long. It was on the leaves longer than on the ground.





I went out in it - the temperature was 39 degrees in Shoreline - although Carl Dinse assured me that a storm cell could drop the temperature before freezing in a minute.





The last time I thought a mid-afternoon snowfall wouldn't amount to anything turned out to be a huge storm, but this one behaved itself.





--Diane Hettrick







