Severe weather shelter to open over the weekend
Thursday, February 29, 2024
With persistent overnight low temperatures in the forecast, King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is activating the Tier 2 Severe Weather Response Protocols from Friday, March 1 in the evening through Monday, March 4, 2024, with a potential for extension, in accordance with our Severe Weather Policy.
A Tier 2 activation means that the KCRHA is working to coordinate with cities to open additional 24/7 emergency shelters and warming centers, as well as several other activities which are outlined in our Cold Weather Activation Thresholds document.
Locally, the Severe Weather Shelter at St. Dunstan's, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133, now staffed by the Urban League, will open.
Learn more about thresholds for cold weather activation, what goes into an activation, review our full Severe Weather Policy, or view the slides from our presentation at the King County Winter Weather Seminar.
0 comments:
Post a Comment