Volunteers needed for LFP Tree Board and Climate Action committee
Saturday, February 24, 2024
If so, consider applying for a position on one of our advisory bodies.
In addition to partial-term vacancies on the Tree Board and Climate Action Committee, there are also two alternate member positions available on the Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and Tree Board.
Tree Board - terms are for three years and there are two partial term vacancies; one expires February 28, 2025 and the other expires February 28, 2026.
Please email Assistant Planner Elizabeth Talavera with questions.
Climate Action Committee - there are two college / high school student positions available on the Climate Action Committee. Both are partial terms that expire on February 28, 2025.
Please email Environmental and Sustainability Specialist Cory Roche with questions.
If you would like to apply, please complete the online application. More information about our advisory bodies is available here.
If you are interested and would like to watch meeting videos for the advisory bodies, they are available here.
