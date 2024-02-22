2024 Seattle Home & Garden Show, February 22-25 at Seattle’s Lumen Field Event Center









The new Shoreline Tool Library wil have a booth there.The Seattle Home & Garden Show runs Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25; Hours are 10am to 6pm daily at Seattle’s Lumen Field Event Center. Ticket prices are adults, $15; seniors (60+), $10; military ($9), and juniors (ages 7-15), $3. Children under 7 are admitted free.Purchase tickets in advance at SeattleHomeShow.com and receive $5 for nearby designated parking areas. And with Too Much to See – Come Back for Free™, the show invites attendees to return for a second day with free admission by simply registering while at the show (I.D. required).For more information visit SeattleHomeShow.com

The Seattle Home & Garden Show returns to Lumen Field Event Center February 22-25 featuring hundreds of exhibitors and experts sharing fresh ideas for home décor, design and remodeling, landscaping trends and more.The four-day show is the Northwest’s largest combined home and garden consumer event showcasing a distinctive landscaped model home, free seminars by national and regional speakers, including celebrity antiques appraiser Dr. Lori and gardening guru Ciscoe Morris; the new “Shop & Adopt Dog Corral” with products and services for canine lovers, including on-the-spot dog adoption through Project Freedom Ride; the popular “Yard-to-Table” exhibit spotlighting products and how-to education for urban farming and hobby gardening, a major display of video games to explore and play for the entire family, and much more.