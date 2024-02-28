Eastside CHADD online meeting Thursday: ADHD and Co-Regulation
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
February 29, 2024
Zoom Talk 7 - 8:30 p.m.: ADHD and Co-Regulation
We all strive for self-regulation. We teach our children independence as early as they can manage. We hold our emotions in check on a bad day at work, and we encourage our teens to make good choices.
Yet, as social beings, our brains and nervous systems are wired for connection and co-regulation – even as adults.
Presenter and ADHD Coach, Julie Principe, will define co-regulation and briefly review how recent brain science and nervous system research illuminates our need for connection.
Through the stories of three people with ADHD: a Kindergarten student, a middle school student and a young adult, Julie will share science-based co-regulation strategies for overcoming barriers to flexibility, task initiation, organization, and emotional regulation. She breaks down the process of co-regulation into three parts: setting the stage, support “in the moment”, and reflection.
She will talk about the path from co-regulation to self-regulation, and how as parents and educators, we can walk with our children and students until they can walk on their own.
Julie Principe is an ADHD Coach, International Speaker and Educational Consultant in British Columbia, Canada. As a coach, she helps adult and teen “ADHDers” understand their own version of ADHD in a self-compassionate way, so that they have more agency and can live more powerfully in a world designed for neurotypical people.
Please send your questions prior to the meeting to info@eastside-chadd.org.
Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. To join Eastside CHADD for priority enrollment for this and future presentations, go to our JOIN EASTSIDE CHADD page. Your membership helps to support Eastside CHADD to bring you important knowledge about best practices in the field of ADHD.
Priority registrations now open for members.
To register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
- Put the word “Co-Regulation" in the subject line.
- Your first and last name
- Eastside CHADD membership number
- Email address to receive the ZOOM link (If it's different than the one you used to send the email)
- Telephone number so we can contact you in the event of changes to the scheduled event
If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at info@Eastside-CHADD.org) so that your space can be given to another person.
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 7pm to learn how to support your children, your clients and your students.
The Zoom invitation will be sent before Thursday, Feb. 29th.
If you have still not received your invitation by 8:00am on Thursday, February 29th, please immediately email info@Eastside-CHADD.org
