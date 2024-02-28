Eastside CHADD online meeting Thursday: ADHD and Co-Regulation

Join Eastside CHADD for a free Zoom Meeting

February 29, 2024

Zoom Talk 7 - 8:30 p.m.: ADHD and Co-Regulation



We all strive for self-regulation. We teach our children independence as early as they can manage. We hold our emotions in check on a bad day at work, and we encourage our teens to make good choices.





Yet, as social beings, our brains and nervous systems are wired for connection and co-regulation – even as adults.



Presenter and ADHD Coach, Julie Principe, will define co-regulation and briefly review how recent brain science and nervous system research illuminates our need for connection.



Through the stories of three people with ADHD: a Kindergarten student, a middle school student and a young adult, Julie will share science-based co-regulation strategies for overcoming barriers to flexibility, task initiation, organization, and emotional regulation. She breaks down the process of co-regulation into three parts: setting the stage, support “in the moment”, and reflection.



She will talk about the path from co-regulation to self-regulation, and how as parents and educators, we can walk with our children and students until they can walk on their own.



Julie Principe is an ADHD Coach, International Speaker and Educational Consultant in British Columbia, Canada. As a coach, she helps adult and teen “ADHDers” understand their own version of ADHD in a self-compassionate way, so that they have more agency and can live more powerfully in a world designed for neurotypical people.