Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Associate Planner

Open until filledThe Associate Planner performs entry and intermediate level land use planning activities. Provides information and advises public regarding land use regulations and permit review processes. Reviews projects for administrative, Hearing Examiner, Planning Commission and City Council approval. Helps coordinate reviews with other agencies and departments. Reviews plans and complex land use projects for conformance to codes and conditions of approval. Prepares maps, provides research and assists other staff members on various projects, including long-range planning projects.