Sunshine and blue sky. Photo by Gordon Snyder

Look Up - Sunshine and Blue Sky. Spring is pushing Winter away and Thursday was proof. Wonderful changes coming.

Gordon Snyder









I read 60 degrees as we wandered around a couple parks today. I’m usually watching where Charlie and I are headed. Mostly looking around and down over and over again.Seems I often forget to raise my view. Not Today…