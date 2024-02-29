Egg Hunt scheduled for March 30, 2024 at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Annual Egg Hunt March 30, 2024

Photo courtesy Shoreline FF Association

The Shoreline FF Association will hold their Annual Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Upper Shelter on Saturday March 30, 2024 (Rain or Shine) from 12 - 2:30pm (Official Egg Hunt starts at 1pm) The Shoreline FF Association will hold their Annual Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Upper Shelter on Saturday March 30, 2024 (Rain or Shine) from 12 - 2:30pm (Official Egg Hunt starts at 1pm)





All are welcome to attend our annual Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park!





We will have three age groups (0-3 yrs, 4-6yrs, and 7-10 yrs) able to participate in the Egg Hunt.





There may even be a special prize for some lucky parent too!





Come hang out with some of your firefighters, enjoy the bunny DJ, explore the fire engines, maybe win some prizes and enjoy Oskars Pizza food truck to celebrate this community event!







