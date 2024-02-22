ICHS Lunar New Year 5k Benefit: 500 runners and walkers to hit Shoreline Interurban Trail to support healthcare for all
Thursday, February 22, 2024
International Community Health Services’ (ICHS) 2024 Lunar New Year 5k Benefit, a family friendly community event for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.
Apart from celebrating the new year with communities near and far, this year’s 5k also includes tabling booths and vendors throughout the time of the event.
A traditional lion dance accompanied by drums will commence at 8:50am, leading runners and walkers to the race starting line. The lion dance is an important ritual in Chinese tradition believed to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits on auspicious occasions.
All proceeds of this event will go directly towards ICHS patient services.
There will be a costume contest for participants to show their best Year of the Dragon spirit for a chance to win tickets to the Woodland Park Zoo. There is also a virtual component to the race with supporters sharing photos of their own 5k run using #ICHSLNY5k.
View photos from last year’s 2023 Lunar New Year 5k event here.
WHERE:
All proceeds of this event will go directly towards ICHS patient services.
There will be a costume contest for participants to show their best Year of the Dragon spirit for a chance to win tickets to the Woodland Park Zoo. There is also a virtual component to the race with supporters sharing photos of their own 5k run using #ICHSLNY5k.
View photos from last year’s 2023 Lunar New Year 5k event here.
WHERE:
- Check in: Shoreline City Hall (17500 Midvale Ave N)
- Main event space: Aurora Rents (17460 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline)
- Race track: Shoreline Interurban Trail
- Sunday Feb. 25, 2024 from 8am to 12pm
- Race Begins at 9am with a staggered start time for runners, walkers, and participants with dogs and/or strollers.
The ICHS Foundation organized its first Lunar New Year 5K in 2016. The Lunar New Year 5K Benefit is now an annual fundraising event for ICHS to provide comprehensive healthcare services to people who are uninsured or unable to pay for healthcare.
In past years, it has not only funded patients to receive the care they need, but has also been a fun event for the community to come out and support ICHS and the patients it serves.
International Community Health Services is a federally qualified community health center that provides culturally and linguistically appropriate health services in over 70 languages to improve the wellness of King County’s diverse people and communities.
International Community Health Services is a federally qualified community health center that provides culturally and linguistically appropriate health services in over 70 languages to improve the wellness of King County’s diverse people and communities.
Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single storefront clinic in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community, to a regional health care provider employing more than 600 staff and serving over 30,000 patients at 10 service locations.
ICHS’ Shoreline Medical & Dental Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
ICHS’ Shoreline Medical & Dental Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment