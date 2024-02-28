Lantern Festival had crafts for the kids and many colorful dance performances for everyone's enjoyment

Dragon dance. Photo by Wayne Pridemore

ShoreLake Arts put on a heck of a good party on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Spartan Recreation Center - the Lantern Festival, celebrating the Lunar New Year.





The Lantern Festival has been part of the Chinese New Year celebrations since the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 221AD).





Photo by Wayne Pridemore

It is said that the holiday evolved from an ancient Chinese belief that celestial spirits could be seen flying about in the light of the first full moon of the lunar calendar.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore

People used torches and eventually lanterns of every shape, size and color to aid them in spotting the spirits.

Multiple craft tables provided activities for children

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

It started at noon with a room full of crafts, vendors, neighborhood representatives, and Asian cuisine food trucks.




