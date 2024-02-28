Lantern Festival had crafts for the kids and many colorful dance performances for everyone's enjoyment
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
|Dragon dance. Photo by Wayne Pridemore
ShoreLake Arts put on a heck of a good party on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Spartan Recreation Center - the Lantern Festival, celebrating the Lunar New Year.
The Lantern Festival has been part of the Chinese New Year celebrations since the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 221AD).
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
It is said that the holiday evolved from an ancient Chinese belief that celestial spirits could be seen flying about in the light of the first full moon of the lunar calendar.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
People used torches and eventually lanterns of every shape, size and color to aid them in spotting the spirits.
|Multiple craft tables provided activities for children
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
It started at noon with a room full of crafts, vendors, neighborhood representatives, and Asian cuisine food trucks.
|Both ELNA and North City neighborhoods participated
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline teamed up with artist Hua Zhang to create this year’s at-home paper lantern kit. The lanterns look amazing, are fun to make, and are a great way to learn about a long-standing Lunar New Year tradition.
|The pattern to make this lanterns is online
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
With the easy to follow instructions you can make as many as you want.
|Dancers performed. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
After a brief Celebration Ceremony there were Music and Dance Performances coordinated by Melody Xie of the Melody Institute.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mid-afternoon there was a Lion Dance & Kung Fu Demonstration presented by Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness
