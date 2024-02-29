Waterfront Seattle now installing park amenities

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Photo copyright Tim Rice for Waterfront Seattle

Waterfront Seattle reports that exciting developments are underway for the future park. 

We are working on installing park amenities including planters, plants, bike racks, benches, swings, drinking fountains and more! 

These will join the over 30,000 new native plantings which have found their home along the waterfront just this winter.

We've come a long way in constructing the park since we began in July 2022. We look forward to sharing continuing progress as we introduce new park elements for all to enjoy before the end of the year!


