2024 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival today at Spartan Recreation Center noon to 3:30pm

Saturday, February 24, 2024

2024 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival 
This Saturday February 24, 2024

Celebrate Lunar New Year with the community!

Join ShoreLake Arts at the Spartan Recreation Center from noon to 3:30 pm on Saturday, February 24th for Dragon and Lion Dances, a Kung Fu demonstration, and other entertainment. Create paper lanterns, enjoy crafts, shop local marketplace vendors, and grab a bite from our food trucks.

Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are vibrant cities, rich in cultural diversity. This event aims to bring people together in honor and recognition of our North King County Asian communities. Stop by to learn about and to celebrate traditional and contemporary Asian culture, food, art, and music.

Free to attend and all ages welcome. Donations are greatly appreciated so we can continue to provide cultural events in our community. ShoreLake Arts is celebrating 35 years of making arts accessible to everyone.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - 12:00 - 3:30 pm
Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
enter from NE 185th - Spartan is between the Shoreline Center and Shoreline Stadium

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by creating your own homemade paper lantern dragon!

ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline teamed up with artist Hua Zhang to create this year’s at-home paper lantern kit. The lanterns look amazing, are fun to make, and are a great way to learn about a long-standing Lunar New Year tradition. With the easy to follow instructions you can make as many as you want. String them up, post them on Instagram, and tag @ShoreLakeArts and @ShorelineWaGo!

Discover more about the ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival!

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.


