Scholarship available for career and technical education students
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Washington Award for Vocational Excellence Scholarship is now open.
The award pays up to $3.850 per year to graduating high school seniors or community and technical college students who have finished or will finish a year of career or technical education coursework.
As many as 147 students statewide will receive the award this year: two high school students and one community or technical college student from each of the state’s 49 legislative districts.
