Scholarship available for career and technical education students

Sunday, February 25, 2024

The application for the Washington Award for Vocational Excellence Scholarship is now open. 

The award pays up to $3.850 per year to graduating high school seniors or community and technical college students who have finished or will finish a year of career or technical education coursework. 

As many as 147 students statewide will receive the award this year: two high school students and one community or technical college student from each of the state’s 49 legislative districts.


