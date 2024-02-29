Residents want Shoreline to address homelessness but City has no plan

A chart from the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey shows

residents want the city to do more about homelessness By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





In the 2020 survey and again in 2022, residents told the city that addressing homelessness should be its top priority.





And residents rated the city’s response to homelessness as the service they were most dissatisfied with.



Nevertheless, the city’s budget for homelessness and human services has remained flat for over ten years.









Last year the city hired a consultant to study the problem and write a comprehensive Human Service Strategic Plan which would, for the first time, provide a coordinated plan for addressing homelessness and behavior health services in Shoreline.



The city council read a And the number of city staff Shoreline dedicates to homelessness and human services is below average compared to other cities in the region according to data from the city Last year the city hired a consultant to study the problem and write a comprehensive Human Service Strategic Plan which would, for the first time, provide a coordinated plan for addressing homelessness and behavior health services in Shoreline.The city council read a second draft of that plan at the February 26 meeting but some members were not satisfied with the results.





Councilmember Keith Scully said

“this is not what I was hoping for”

about the plan

Councilmember Keith Scully did not mince words. “I'm not sure if there were communication issues or if I just set my expectations in the wrong place, but this is not what I was hoping for,” he said. Scully had expected the plan to include specific actions the city could take. But instead, the plan recommended continuing to study the problem. “I had thought we were past that,” he said.

Currently Shoreline



The city allocated some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards human services, but that money will be gone by the end of 2024, creating an urgent funding cliff the council will need to address this year. Currently Shoreline allocates 1% ($759,357) from the general fund each year towards human services. Most of that money is given to local nonprofits who apply to fund services. One problem with this model, according to staff , is that the city isn’t able to direct the money to the highest priority projects.The city allocated some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards human services, but that money will be gone by the end of 2024, creating an urgent funding cliff the council will need to address this year.







