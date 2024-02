King County physician’s license suspended

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) indefinitely suspended the license of physician Robert G. Thompson, MD, (Lic. #00012796).





Dr. Thompson has been practicing as a cardiologist for 53 years. He is affiliated with Swedish at their First Hill location.



Dr. Thompson participated in a hearing with the WMC on October 26, 2023. The final order indefinitely suspending Dr. Thompson’s license became effective January 23, 2024.