King County physician’s license suspended

Saturday, February 24, 2024

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) indefinitely suspended the license of physician Robert G. Thompson, MD, (Lic. #00012796).

Dr. Thompson has been practicing as a cardiologist for 53 years. He is affiliated with Swedish at their First Hill location.

Dr. Thompson participated in a hearing with the WMC on October 26, 2023. The final order indefinitely suspending Dr. Thompson’s license became effective January 23, 2024. 

The final order found Dr. Thomson committed unprofessional conduct including incompetence and negligence that created unreasonable risk of and resulted in injury to patients. He is also in violation of the WMC’s opioid prescribing rules.

Legal documents in this case are available online by visiting the DOH Provider Credential Search.


