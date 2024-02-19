Original play to debut at Shoreline Community College Theatre in April

What if John Lennon survived the gunshots inflicted upon him by Mark Chapman on that cold December night in Manhattan in 1980?



"Dream # 9" is a musical play, with a cross-cultural fantasy theme, that explores this question – with some twists and turns. It is the story of the first few months following that night; of Lennon's recovery with the help of the loving and strong woman by his side, of where he finds himself at the end of his recovery (and where the world wants him to be), and of the power of dreams.



The play itself was inspired by a dream, but really came about as the convergence of a real-life story of survival, a mythological tale of perseverance and intelligence borne of love, from India (the story of Savitri and Satyavan), and the fierce fantasy that many of us share of having John Lennon amongst us still.



"Dream # 9" is produced by Ayesha and Vik Patnaik, and written and directed by Vik. Ayesha is an adjunct faculty member in the Communication Arts Dept. at Shoreline Community College, while Vik is an independent consultant in clean energy technologies and international management.





Production was originally scheduled for the Frederick Theatre at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse (where they lived for 23 years, before moving to the PNW), the weekend of May 23, 2020. However, due to COVID, the project had to be shelved.





We are grateful to have been able to discover the vibrant theatre scene in the Greater Seattle area and revive this project in our new settings. We are especially thankful for the excellent cast we have from the local community.

Production is now scheduled for the first weekend in April 2024:

Friday, April 5, 7pm

Saturday, April 6, 7pm

Sunday, April 7, 3pm at the Production is now scheduled for the first weekend in April 2024:at the Shoreline Community College Theatre, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Doors open 45 minutes before Curtain on each day.