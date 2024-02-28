Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace - Clerk I - Recreation Pavilion part-time

City of Mountlake Terrace

Part-time

Open until filled

Salary Hourly wage range: $17.62 - $21.66



This position performs a variety of customer service functions in support of the Recreation and Parks Department at the Recreation Pavilion. These functions include answering customer inquiries by telephone and/or person, registering participants for classes/programs, collecting admissions fees, financial deposits, filing, copying, maintaining program information, scheduling facilities for private and public use, and providing food and beverage service at the espresso cart.



Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required. The position would be scheduled to work 2-4 days a week with probable weekend coverage.













Clerk I - Recreation Pavilion