Town Halls - virtual and in person for 1st LD electeds
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
You’re invited to two town halls for the 1st Legislative District - one virtual and one in person.
The first town hall is 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Thursday February 22, 2024 and it’s virtual so you can participate from your phone or computer.
The second town hall is in person, from 6pm to 7:30pm on April 30 at Mobius Hall, Cascadia College, Bothell.
The 1st Legislative District includes Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, Alderwood Manor, Cathcart, Clearview, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Maltby.
