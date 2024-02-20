Town Halls - virtual and in person for 1st LD electeds

Tuesday, February 20, 2024


You’re invited to two town halls for the 1st Legislative District - one virtual and one in person.

The first town hall is 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Thursday February 22, 2024 and it’s virtual so you can participate from your phone or computer.

The second town hall is in person, from 6pm to 7:30pm on April 30 at Mobius Hall, Cascadia College, Bothell.

The 1st Legislative District includes Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, Alderwood Manor, Cathcart, Clearview, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Maltby.


