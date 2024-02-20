Town Halls - virtual and in person for 1st LD electeds

The 1st Legislative District includes Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, Alderwood Manor, Cathcart, Clearview, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Maltby.









You’re invited to two town halls for the 1st Legislative District - one virtual and one in person.The first town hall is 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Thursday February 22, 2024 and it’s virtual so you can participate from your phone or computer.The second town hall is in person, from 6pm to 7:30pm on April 30 at Mobius Hall, Cascadia College, Bothell.