Chilly Hilly presented by REI Co-op takes place on February 25, 2024, 8am to 3pm. Registration closes February 22.





Well known to local bicyclists, the annual ride, organized by the Cascade Bicycle Club, circles Bainbridge Island.





Riders begin at Colman Dock on Alaskan Way, where they fill the car deck of a ferry. There are scheduled stops along the way, including a winery.





The ride is a fundraiser for the club. Registration and details here. Any bicyclist is welcome to participate.