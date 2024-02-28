Star gazing at Paramount School Park Saturday March 2, 2024 - weather permitting





This public star party is authorized by the city of Shoreline, Parks & Recreation Department and is free of charge.





The Moon is near its "third quarter" phase and as such the Moon does not rise until near or after midnight making Shoreline skies particularly dark and favorable for the star party.





Sunset Times: Official at 05:56 PM

Civil at 06:27 PM

Nautical at 07:03 PM

Astronomical at 07:39 PM





Check the SAS website www.seattleastro.org frequently for star party event status. If weather conditions force cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later than 4pm the day of the event.





Visit the SAS website for other Puget Sound star party events, and for outreach opportunities, meetings and membership information.



Held on: Mar 02, 2024 (Sat) at 06:00pm to Mar 02, 2024 (Sat) at 11:00pm







Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.