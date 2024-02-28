North City Neighborhood meet-up Thursday February 29, 2024 at Monka Brewing

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The North City Neighborhood Association is pleased to get back to their monthly meetups in 2024! 

A monthly event has been a great way to get away from our screens and meet neighbors in person. 

North City is a rapidly changing neighborhood and the best way to feel connected is to know and talk to other people that live here. 

There is always lively discussion about our neighborhood and the city of Shoreline.

RSVP not required, but appreciated.

Note: Guests are responsible for their own beverage tabs. Monka Brewing does not serve food, but you are welcome to bring your own or from another restaurant. All ages are welcome and alcohol-free beverages are also served. 

Monka Brewing, 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155


