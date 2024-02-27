Snohomish County Sheriff's Office busts drug dealers across the street from Shoreline

Meth from drug bust on 244th SW

Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Dept On February 21, 2024 the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman after a months long investigation.





The two suspects were apprehended in the 8400 block of 244th St SW in Edmonds , which is the other side of the street from N 205th St in Shoreline, between Dayton and Fremont.





Detectives recovered two pistols, 36 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.6 pounds of fentanyl powder, 99 grams of cocaine and $22,166 cash was seized.





The 30-year-old woman was booked on three counts manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.





The 48-year-old man was booked on three counts of manufacture / delivery / possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as two counts of alien carry or possess a firearm.





