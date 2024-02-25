Video competition for Washington high school students

Sunday, February 25, 2024

The League of Women Voters’ video creation contest is now open to all high school students in Washington. 

The competition theme is “Election Credibility” to promote awareness about the safety and security of voting in Washington state.

The submission deadline is May 1, 2024

Video length must be between 30 and 60 seconds and formatted for upload to social and broadcast media. Accepted videos will be uploaded to social media prior to the upcoming primary election on August 6, 2024.

Media students, or teams of students, can display their abilities with creative direction, videography, and content development with an opportunity to win money, build college application credentials, and garner recognition for their contributions to the democratic process.

Students are invited to email info@lwvsc.org with questions, or to request support during video development.

Complete competition details, and a look at last year’s winning entry, are available here.


