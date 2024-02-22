Shoreline Chamber of Commerce hosts an Economic Insights After Hours Event on Monday, March 4, 2024

Speakers at Chamber Economic Insights After Hours event The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Economic Insights After Hours event on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Economic Insights After Hours event on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





Space is limited and event registration is required.





The event will feature an insightful discussion with Elliott Krivenko from CoStar, as he delves into the current state of the local economy and its impact on commercial and multi-family real estate in the Seattle Metropolitan market.





He will provide valuable insights into where we've been and what may lie ahead as we navigate through the remainder of 2024. Krivenko's data-driven expectations for our market, coupled with his nuanced understanding of the region, promise an engaging and informative session.



The event will kick off with an After Hours Networking Happy Hour from 4:30pm to 5:00pm.





Following this, Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager for the City of Shoreline, will deliver introductory remarks. The Keynote Speaker, Elliott Krivenko, will take the stage to share his insights.









Details and registration at the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce website.



Krivenko boasts over 15 years of research leadership, notably contributing to the development of a dashboard for tracking economic vitality, as featured in the journal Big Data. Holding a master's degree in community development, he specializes in covering multifamily and commercial real estate analytics for Alaska, Montana, and Washington State.



