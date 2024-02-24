Can't we all just get along? - Annual meeting of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden February 28, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D 
mixes native and non-native plants
The Annual Meeting of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is Wednesday February 28, 2024 from 6:30-8:30pm (doors open at 5:30) at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D., local gardening guru, scientist, and author, will give a presentation "Can’t we all just get along? Integrating native plants with our favorite non-native plants." 

Books and plants will be available for sale along with complimentary refreshments.

Registration and event information found on the Kruckeberg events page.


Posted by DKH at 3:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  