Can't we all just get along? - Annual meeting of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden February 28, 2024
Saturday, February 24, 2024
|Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D
mixes native and non-native plants
Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D., local gardening guru, scientist, and author, will give a presentation "Can’t we all just get along? Integrating native plants with our favorite non-native plants."
Books and plants will be available for sale along with complimentary refreshments.
Registration and event information found on the Kruckeberg events page.
Registration and event information found on the Kruckeberg events page.
0 comments:
Post a Comment