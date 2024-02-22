SR 520 across Lake Washington closes for weekend beginning Friday night, Feb. 23
Thursday, February 22, 2024
The SR 520 closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Ave NE in Clyde Hill and lasts from 11pm Friday, Feb. 23, through 5am Monday, Feb. 26. All associated SR 520 on and off-ramp will also close.
Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the weekend closure in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood is necessary for crews to calibrate and test lighting under the newly forming Montlake Lid (PDF 476KB), pave the roadway and work on utilities.
In addition, on the eastside of the lake, Bellevue Fire Department will test existing fire suppression systems on the floating bridge during the closure while Washington State Department of Transportation crews will perform routine maintenance on SR 520.
The East Roanoke Street closure is necessary to work on utilities and pave.
Traffic flow information is available using WSDOT’s real-time travel map online. The SR 520 Trail will remain open across the lake for pedestrians and bicyclists during the road closure.
