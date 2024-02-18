Shoreline Police and K9 Quinn credited in two major drug busts

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024 King County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) wrapped up a narcotics operation aimed at an associate of the Sinaloa Cartel.

This person was distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in Index, Shoreline, and several other areas in north King County and Snohomish County.

The operation resulted in 36,900 M-3 Fentanyl pills, 9 pounds Fentanyl power, 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.8 pounds of heroin, 2060 MDMA pills, $8,960 cash seized and 1 car seized





One suspect was booked on charges of Investigation VUCSA-WI and VUCSA Conspiracy.





This operation covered a vast geographical area and required hours of surveillance and multiple search warrants.





We couldn’t have done it without the assistance of multiple KCSO deputies around King County, Shoreline Police Department SET, SeaTac SET, our King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center, and Lake Stevens Police Department.

K9 Quinn poses with drugs and money confiscated in an operation completed in August 2023

Photo courtesy King County Police

Previously, in a successful operation reported by County Executive Dow Constantine on August 9, 2023, Shoreline Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office seized more than $1.2 million in drugs, including 290,000 fentanyl pills and over 9 pounds of fentanyl powder, cocaine, heroin, cash, and stolen firearms.



"Amidst significant staffing shortages and various hurdles, Shoreline Police Department has remained committed to keeping our investigative teams intact," said Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park. "In this particular case, our dedicated detectives worked swiftly and efficiently to gather essential information. Their collaboration with KCSO's SW Precinct detectives proved invaluable, facilitating the prompt and secure retrieval of these deadly narcotics and firearms. The diligent efforts of our investigators seamlessly align with the City of Shoreline Council's goals to promote community safety and foster healthy neighborhoods."

One suspect was booked into King County Jail on a firearms violation and multiple counts of violating the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act – Possession with intent. Previously, in a successful operation reported by County Executive Dow Constantine on August 9, 2023, Shoreline Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office seized more than $1.2 million in drugs, including 290,000 fentanyl pills and over 9 pounds of fentanyl powder, cocaine, heroin, cash, and stolen firearms.One suspect was booked into King County Jail on a firearms violation and multiple counts of violating the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act – Possession with intent.







