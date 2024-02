Corliss P. Stone, Seattle Mayor, 1873

Courtesy Seattle Municipal Archives (12254) According to HistoryLink.org, 151 years ago today, the mayor of Seattle, Corliss Stone, left town with another man's wife after embezzling $15,000 from his law firm.





He was a developer who subdivided and platted large areas in Wallingford and Fremont and named two of the streets after himself.





When the streets extended north into what is now Shoreline, they carried the names with them.