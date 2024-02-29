Jobs: WSDOT - ITS Operations Engineer (TE3)

Thursday, February 29, 2024

WSDOT
ITS Operations Engineer (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$79,807 – $107,355 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an ITS Operations Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3) responsible for the daily supervision of the NWR Transportation Management Center (TMC) engineering staff. This role plays a crucial part in ensuring the safety and flow of traffic on the freeway and adjacent arterial systems, overseeing the Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), including FLOW operations, Active Traffic Management (ATM) systems, ramp meters, variable message signs, and more. 

The incumbent actively seeks efficiency improvements for the center and regional roadways, providing vital technical support to ITS design, implementation, software, and construction. Additionally, the position manages the day-to-day workforce and is integral to maintaining training materials for WSDOT TMC/UW Interns, contributing to a respectful and inclusive work environment.

Job description and application


