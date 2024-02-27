Space available in popular movement classes at Senior Activity Center - register now

The Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE (southernmost building, facing NE 185th) has a variety of movement classes, all enrolling now.





Call the Center at 206-365-1536 to register. Classes begin in March.







Instructor: Heidi Mair

Day: Friday

Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Cost: Members - $40/month Nonmembers: $60/month



NEW! Due to popular demand, we are now offering an additional series of Chair Yoga with Heidi Mair.



This is a new day and time for one of our most popular classes. Class begins and ends in a chair with a portion of class spent standing focused on balance and building strength.



Instructor: Cindy House

Day: Monday

Time: 9:30am – 10:30am

NEW! Get your steps in with Cindy! Walk two miles in 45 minutes without even leaving the room! This is a class for getting your heart rate up and staying active with music, soft strength training and fun while cheering each other on.





Thanks to a generous grant from the Live Long and Prosper Foundation, there is no charge for this class.





Instructor: Anahi Povarchik

Day: Tuesday and Friday (9 sessions in March)

Time: 11:15am – 12:15pm

Cost: Members: $8/session Nonmembers: $12/session



NEW!



Spanish Description:



Qi Gung: En base a movimientos suaves, respiración y concentración la práctica propicia, desde el primer momento, el cultivo de bienestar; promueve la consecución de objetivos personales.

Conceptos básicos~Ejercicios preliminares de desbloqueo / estiramientos/ estructura

Enraizamiento y percepción de la energía.

Movimientos de Qi Gong Terapéutico, para incorporar a la rutina diaria

El Arbol –Zhang Zhuang Gong - postura esencial de

Qi Gong, de efectos poderosos. Desbloquea la circulación de la sangre y la energía, optimizando el equilibrio del cuerpo energético.

Goruda, expansión y fortaleza de la estructura corporal.



Instructor: Anahí Povarchik, artista, Instructora de Qi Gung, Maestra de Reiki Usui, Chef Vegetariana y Naturista



English Description:



Qi Gung: Based on gentle movements, breathing, and concentration, the practice promotes, from the first moment, the cultivation of well-being; and promotes the achievement of personal goals.



~ Basic concepts ~Preliminary unlocking/stretching/structure exercises

Rooting and perception of energy.

Therapeutic Qi Gong movements, to incorporate into your daily routine

The Tree –Zhang Zhuang Gong - essential posture of Qi Gong, with powerful effects. Unlocks blood circulation and energy. optimizing the balance of the energy body.

Goruda, expansion, and strength of the body structure.



Instructor: Anahí Povarchik, artist, Qi Gong Instructor, Usui Reiki Master, Vegetarian and Naturopathic Chef







Instructor: Mary Newbill

Day: The same class is offered on both Tuesdays and Thursdays

Tuesday Time: 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Thursday Time: 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Cost: Members: $8/session Nonmembers: $12/session



Due to popular demand, we are now offering an additional series of Beginner’s Tai Chi. Join instructor Mary Newbill for Yang Style Tai Chi for health and fun! Tai Chi strengthens our Chi, or life force, building muscle, balance, and health.



Slow, relaxed movement coordinated with breath becomes meditation, improves posture and flexibility, and elevates mood while reducing falls for seniors. Medical research reports improvement in joint pain, arthritis, and many diseases.



In this beginners class, you will learn the first half of Cheng Man-Ching’s Short Form, with applications Qi Gong and chi meditation. Mary Newbill is a seasoned instructor, and personalizes her classes to the ability levels of her students.

