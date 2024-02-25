Wind and power outages

Power outages February 25, 2024, 2:45pm

So my trees were attacking the house this morning, throwing fir cones at the roof. Amazing how those tiny little cones can sound like bombs when they hit the roof.





However, my power stayed on, which is better than some. I didn't check the outage map before 2:45pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024 so I don't know if it was worse before that time.





At that time, there was one outage in Lake Forest Park with 38 customers without power for an equipment failure. Power went out at 11:30am and will be restored by 10pm - but crews have been dispatched.





A tree or branch took out power to 68 homes between N 160th and N 165th about 1:20pm. Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored by 8pm.





North Seattle had 672 households dark, with estimated restoration time listed at 9pm. No cause listed. The area is south of Jackson Park golf course, centered around N 125th.





--Diane Hettrick







