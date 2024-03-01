Trail maintenance work in Hamlin Park begins March 5, 2024

A beautifully groomed trail in Hamlin Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline





Hamlin Park after 2019 storm

Photo by Seattle Poppy



Beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2024 and continuing for the next two months, Shoreline Parks will be engaged in trail maintenance activities in Hamlin Park. The maintenance work will include trail resurfacing, step reconstruction, and accessibility improvements. Please use caution around the work areas. Beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2024 and continuing for the next two months, Shoreline Parks will be engaged in trail maintenance activities in Hamlin Park. The maintenance work will include trail resurfacing, step reconstruction, and accessibility improvements. Please use caution around the work areas.

We have contracted with the Seattle Conservation Corp to complete this work. The Conservation Corp is a program that provides skill building opportunities for individuals who have had minor offenses or addiction recovery issues. The program seeks to educate, build construction skills, and provide employment opportunities while providing for the betterment of our public lands.Funding for this work comes from the King County Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Levy. We use levy funding for a variety of park and urban forestry improvements, including trail maintenance and construction.