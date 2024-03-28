Easter Sunday at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach

You are invited to worship with First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Worship services at 9:00am & 11:00am*

Easter Breakfast - 9:30am to 11:30am

Easter breakfast is back! This is an annual youth fundraiser. Money raised is used towards youth trips.





Every year the youth go to Tillamook, OR and serve with Habitat for Humanity, and this summer they will be heading to New Orleans for the National Youth Gathering.

