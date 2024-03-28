Easter Sunday at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach
Thursday, March 28, 2024
- Worship services at 9:00am & 11:00am*
- Easter Breakfast - 9:30am to 11:30am
Easter breakfast is back! This is an annual youth fundraiser. Money raised is used towards youth trips.
Every year the youth go to Tillamook, OR and serve with Habitat for Humanity, and this summer they will be heading to New Orleans for the National Youth Gathering.
- Easter Egg Hunt - 10:15am
- 11:00 am service is also livestreamed*
Visit our YouTube channel to view the livestream or recordings of past livestreams.
