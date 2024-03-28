Easter Sunday at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach

Thursday, March 28, 2024

You are invited to worship with First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024:
  • Worship services at 9:00am & 11:00am*
  • Easter Breakfast - 9:30am to 11:30am
Easter breakfast is back! This is an annual youth fundraiser. Money raised is used towards youth trips. 

Every year the youth go to Tillamook, OR and serve with Habitat for Humanity, and this summer they will be heading to New Orleans for the National Youth Gathering.
  • Easter Egg Hunt - 10:15am
Families are invited to join us for an Easter Egg Hunt. Egg hunt is designed for elementary kids and younger. Non-candy options available!
  • 11:00 am service is also livestreamed*
Visit our YouTube channel to view the livestream or recordings of past livestreams.

Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  