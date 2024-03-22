Jobs: WSDOT Freeway Operations Engineer (WMS3)

WSDOT





This position involves managing budgets, schedules, and policies while collaborating with local agencies and other states to ensure seamless operations. The successful candidate will lead a diverse team responsible for the operation of the Traffic Management Center (TMC), recognized nationally for its excellence in freeway operations.









Additionally, they will oversee an Intelligent Transportation System supporting various transportation facilities and play a pivotal role in promoting a respectful and inclusive work environment.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$102,564 – $131,569 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Freeway Operations Engineer (WMS3) to oversee the management of the Northwest Region's Freeway Operation organization, playing a vital role in advancing our mission of providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation options.