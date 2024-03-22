2024 Wake Up Narcolepsy National Summit in Redmond and online

Friday, March 22, 2024


2024 Wake Up Narcolepsy National Summit will be held April 27, 2024 at the Seattle Marriott Redmond,  7401 164th Ave NE, Redmond WA 98052

Free ticket registration here

This free, one-day hybrid conference in Redmond WA is for people with Narcolepsy, their families, educators, clinicians and researchers. 


Leading experts, such as Dr. Emmanuel Mignot, Dr. Michael Grandner & Dr. Anne Marie Morse, and community members will share about the latest research and treatment options, impact of Narcolepsy, managing mental health, advocating for yourself and how to live a full life with Narcolepsy. 

The conference format offers an interesting mix of individual speakers, panels and breakout sessions. Breakfast, lunch, and parking are included for no cost at this free event.


