Date change for Ridgecrest 75 year celebration

Saturday, March 23, 2024

 

16516 Tenth Ave NE Shoreline, WA  98155

The reception was originally scheduled for April 10th. Like so many things in education, we are often finding ourselves in a place of learning and pivoting. After we thought we had the right date, we found out that the original date of April 10th falls on the end of Ramadan and the important day of Eid al-Fitr.   

It is important that we are being inclusive of our diverse community here in Shoreline, therefore, we made the decision to change the date to the following week, April 17th

--Organizing committee


