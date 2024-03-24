Sen. Cantwell secures funding for UW Biosafety lab facilities and equipment

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell

D-Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that five health care facilities and one pathogen research lab in the State of Washington will receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve services for patients, make care easier to access, or boost the research capability of staff. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that five health care facilities and one pathogen research lab in the State of Washington will receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve services for patients, make care easier to access, or boost the research capability of staff.





Among the five: $3.5 million for the University of Washington in King County to upgrade the facilities and equipment at its aging Biosafety Level-3 facility, which studies viral diseases and pandemic response.





The facility received especially heavy use during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these investments will preserve and enhance UW’s research capacity for pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, monkeypox virus, valley fever, tuberculosis, and other new pathogens as they emerge as threats.





This funding will upgrade infrastructure like HVAC and replace critical equipment.







