Sen. Cantwell secures funding for UW Biosafety lab facilities and equipment
Sunday, March 24, 2024
|U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell
D-Washington
Among the five: $3.5 million for the University of Washington in King County to upgrade the facilities and equipment at its aging Biosafety Level-3 facility, which studies viral diseases and pandemic response.
The facility received especially heavy use during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these investments will preserve and enhance UW’s research capacity for pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, monkeypox virus, valley fever, tuberculosis, and other new pathogens as they emerge as threats.
This funding will upgrade infrastructure like HVAC and replace critical equipment.
