Beloved SW baseball coach Wyatt Tonkin dies at 69

In 2017 Tonkin was inducted into the Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

For reference, such a winning percentage taken over a major league 162-game schedule would work out to 116 wins.





The famous handshake. Photo by Wayne Pridemore Five times he took his team to the State tournament semi-finals. His teams brought home two 4th place trophies, one 3rd place, trophy, and twice they came heartbreakingly close to winning the State Championship, only to fall just short. Five times he took his team to the State tournament semi-finals. His teams brought home two 4th place trophies, one 3rd place, trophy, and twice they came heartbreakingly close to winning the State Championship, only to fall just short.





His most decorated former player is Blake Snell, two-time Cy Young Award winner, now with the SF Giants.



Wyatt attended the University of Washington. In 1976, he was drafted in the 20th round by the Atlanta Braves.





He pitched three seasons in the minor leagues, rising to the level of A ball before he left the game as a player.





Shorecrest Baseball Coach Alan Bruns has a unique perspective on Coach Tonkin, likely knowing him better on the baseball field than anybody.



Said Coach Bruns, "He brought me in as his JV coach in 1999 and I spent 6 seasons there before taking the head position at SC in 2005. This would've been our 19th year of going head to head (we lost the 2020 season of course). "Wyatt was always teaching, not just his players but other coaches as well. The baseball lessons came along with a terrific story from his storied baseball past. As a young coach he showed me the importance of building team camaraderie, paying attention to the little things, and making sure players understand the purpose of what they were doing in practice. "He's also the most observant coach I've ever been around. He was always noticing subtle tendencies of opposing hitters, finding "tells" in an opposing pitcher's delivery, and picking up on other coaches' habits in how they ran their offense on the bases. With all that said, everything Wyatt did and said was from the heart."

Shorewood Principal, Bill Dunbar, kindly shared his thoughts on Coach Tonkin.



"Wyatt has been such a presence in our school for more than 20 years. "He was one of the greats in coaching in our region. He focused on character, teamwork, developing young players, mentoring and I've never seen another coach who could bring a group of athletes together to form a team the way he can. "Over the years Wyatt taught us all many things about school spirit, about life, about sportsmanship, teamwork and competition. He loved being here and being part of Shorewood in so many different ways ... as a coach for baseball and assisting in football, as gym manager for all of our gym events at every level ( basketball, volleyball, wrestling) and any other event we hosted. "He would chaperone social events (dances and prom) and act as a substitute school security monitor whenever we needed him. He was one of the finest coaches in realizing also the impact he could have as a mentor both on and off the field. "

Every summer Wyatt coached a local Select team, most of their games getting played after school let out in June, against the circuit of other like-talented teams. While those games didn't attract nearly the attention that HS games did, they were of high importance to him. It was well within his skill-set to give real-time evaluations to umpires, particularly those whose eyesight or judgement came into question.



His death occurred almost seven years to the day after his beloved wife Alice passed. It's safe to say he never got over it.



And it's safe to say no man ever loved his wife more than Wyatt Tonkin loved his Alice.



He leaves behind two outstanding sons, Shea and Tyler, and their young families.



They're hurting.



They could use all the bear hugs you've got.



--Frank Workman





Wyatt compiled an amazing record at Shorewood, posting 367 wins against 145 losses, for a winning percentage of 72%.